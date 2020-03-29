While many of us no longer live on Janesville’s south side, this part of the city remains in our minds and hearts.
Unfortunately, the city’s south side is rarely on anybody’s radar screen. It’s a forgotten part of town despite being the home of roughly 7,000 people. On the rare occasions when the area is in the news, its shortcomings such as the General Motors plant closing and the loss of the south side’s only supermarket are often the focus.
There was a time when the south side was a pioneer in the city’s economic development. The city’s first big-box store, Scotty’s, was built at the corner of Center and Kellogg avenues. It later became a Kmart. An assortment of retail stores, bars and restaurants sprang up as the city developed to the south.
There was a time when Janesville and Beloit envisioned growing together somewhere near what is now referred to as the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, where you could hop on to a North Central Airline flight and fly to numerous Midwest destinations with connections for worldwide travel.
The Janesville-Beloit connection failed to materialize. Several reasons are debated. My theory is that when I-90 was built, its north-south route on Janesville’s east side took a sharp turn to the west on Janesville’s north side, forming a target-rich regional retail site where I-90, Highway 26 and Highway 14 intersect.
Growth in Janesville abruptly changed from south to northeast.
A debate about the loss of the south side’s only supermarket sparked some interest with no results. The reaction seemed to be that if the people on the south side can’t support a supermarket, then they should shop elsewhere.
When some people suggested the city government should consider tax incentives to locate a supermarket on the south side, the reaction was predictably negative. City officials claimed that it was not the role of government to provide the south side with a supermarket.
That’s not an acceptable response from our city leaders. South-siders have heard the “survival of the fittest” response over and over, while city government “partnerships” are doled out to the rest of the city.
The significant city investment in the downtown ARISE project was met by city officials with enthusiasm. I heard no suggestions that if the city can’t support a downtown, then we should go somewhere else to shop, recreate and dine.
Rock County Board member Yuri Rashkin suggested south-siders can’t afford a supermarket. He claims residents on the south side go for the cheap, and if “it’s a little too expensive, they’ll just drive across town to the north side where everything else is,’’ according to a March 22 Gazette story.
This county board member lives in Beloit. It’s not clear where he’s coming from in terms of his experience in business success or advances in economic development. What is clear is he has no clue about the attitude of south side residents and those who care about that part of town.
The south side is not asking for a special handout. What the city should consider is similar to what’s been offered to other parts of the city on a regular basis, namely the same tax incentives and property purchases offered to other local businesses.
Why consider tax incentives for a downtown hotel or apartment complex and not a south side supermarket?
To his credit, Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price tried to dial down the anti-south side emotion. He concluded that if presented with a plan for a south side supermarket, the city would listen. That’s all those of us who care about the south side are asking for, but please understand that any proposal must include incentives.
And understand that south-siders resent being referred to as cheap and unable to support business. A little respect would go a long way toward solving a problem.
Stan Milam, a Janesville native, hosts the “Stan Milam Show” on WCLO.