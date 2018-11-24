Hi there.
Steven Hillman here with a story about a guy by the name of Stan Milam—you may have heard of him.
Stan decided to go to the Nov. 11 ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. He’s a Vietnam vet who served there in 1968 with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He has a special place in his heart for the wall having contributed modest amounts over the years for its construction and upkeep.
This year’s ceremony was special in that it also observed the 25th anniversary of the Vietnam statute honoring women who served and were killed in Vietnam. The service went off without a hitch on a sunny, if chilly, day.
The weekend was special for Stan for another reason. He met an old friend from Janesville, Mike St. John, who also served in Vietnam. Mike now lives in the great Commonwealth of Virginia. The two connected on Saturday afternoon and planned to spend the evening attending the Capitol Steps performance at the Reagan Center followed by dinner at Old Ebbitt Grill, Washington’s oldest saloon.
Uncharacteristically, Stan planned ahead and purchased tickets for the Capitol Steps a month in advance. He was told the tickets would be waiting for him and Mike at the will call window. Armed with a receipt that had been emailed to him, Stan got to the head of the will call line and asked for his tickets.
This is where things got weird.
Stan was told there were no tickets in his name, and the number on his receipt matched nothing in the Reagan Center’s computer. Stan announced he was not getting out of line until he had two tickets in hand. An employee in the ticket office announced that security could be there in less than a minute. Mike stood off to the side awaiting the outcome of the confrontation.
Stan eventually got out of line and reviewed his receipt still in his email on his phone. A second receipt was there, and with that information, Stan got back in line—at the back of it, by the way.
When he eventually got to the front, Stan presented the second receipt, which rang a bell with the ticket office computer. The number matched two tickets for me, Steven Hillman. The ticket office employee said, “Here you go Mr. Hillman.” Stan took the two tickets and said, “thanks.”
The confusion is all my fault, and Stan is at no fault at all. I am told this is not always the case with Stan.
I, Steven Hillman, am the ticket processor who took Stan’s order. Instead of putting them in Stan’s name, I mistakenly put them in my name.
Despite the mix-up, Stan and Mike enjoyed the show which, by the way, included a scathing skit about House Speaker Paul Ryan’s exit from Congress. The show also included a rousing lirty dies segment of backward talking—dirty lies, get it? The place went silent when the speaker announced he would like someone to put soap in his hole.
As he walked away from the will call window, I heard Stan tell Mike the ticket incident was almost as bad as the time the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles insisted his name was Milan Anley, not Stanley Milam. He still wonders if that mistake was initiated by the backward-talking Capitol Steps.
Mike asked, “So what is your real name?” Stan replied, “I’m not sure any more.”
