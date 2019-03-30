Wisconsin sports fans have experienced an up and down month of March.

The Badgers bowed out of the NCAA tournament after a first round loss to Oregon. The loss was a sour end to a season filled with unfulfilled expectations.

At least the Wisconsin men’s basketball team made a post-season appearance. The school’s men’s hockey team ended the season with a thud following a disappointing 14-18-5 season.

On a much brighter note, the Badger women’s hockey team won its fifth national title shutting out Minnesota 3-0 in the championship game. The national championship has a special significance for Janesville sports fans.

Badger junior forward Alexis Mauermann became only the third Janesville athlete to move on to a Division I national championship. What’s extraordinary about her accomplishment is that her brother, Ross, did the same thing at Providence College in 2015.

With the assistance of former Gazette Sports Editor Dave Wedeward, who possesses an encyclopedic mind of Janesville sports, I have complied the short list of Janesville NCAA Division 1 athletes who played on a national championship team.

Steve Neece was a starting offensive tackle on the 1973 Notre Dame football team. The Irish won the national championship with a rain-soaked, chilly and thrilling 24-23 Sugar Bowl win over previous No. 1-ranked Alabama on New Year’s Eve. The game between two unbeaten teams was played in Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. It featured two hall of fame coaches, Alabama’s Bear Bryant and Ara Parseghian at the helm for Notre Dame.

Neece was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.

The Mauermann family continues to make its mark on the Janesville sports scene.

John Mauermann, the head coach of the Janesville Bluebirds high school hockey team, was a goalie for Beloit Memorial High School in the early 1980s. He was also an AP All-State first team football pick as a nose guard—an unlikely honor given his size—5 feet, 6 inches and 175 pounds.

Mauermann downplays his sports career and emphasizes the accomplishments of his family, including his son, Ross, and daughter, Alexis, who have both won national championships.

“My wife, Sarah, deserves all the credit for helping the kids achieve success,” Mauermann said. “She made sure they were not only involved in sports, but other activities as well such as music and theater. She made sure they were well-rounded, including getting good grades.”

Mauermann said the best athlete in the family might be his daughter Emily, a track star at Concordia College in Mequon. Records she set there still stand.

Emily has gone on to a career in business, while Ross and Alexis continue to play hockey. Ross, a Janesville Parker graduate and Janesville Jets alum, is recuperating from an injury and getting ready for the next season with the Fischtown Penguins, a team near Hamburg, Germany. Alexis, who attended high school at Shattuck St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minn., plans on finishing her UW-Madison senior year with the Badger hockey team.

That’s the short list of extraordinary Janesville athletes who went on to play on NCAA Division 1 national championship teams. If Dave and I have missed anyone deserving to be on that list, feel free to let me know.