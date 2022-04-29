The Russians have invaded Ukraine; Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas had imposed an increased inspection processes at the border with Mexico, halting truck traffic; and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared war on Walt Disney World.
Closer to home in Wisconsin, we ponder attempts to tighten up the election process, employers beg for more workers, and statewide elections for U.S Senate and governor loom.
What’s important to us, and what do we make of events far and wide? Should we spend any time worrying about what’s going on in Texas and Florida?
It’s easy to say stay close to home and let Texas and Florida take care of themselves. But there is the price of avocados to consider.
One of our Wednesday night gearheads brought this to my attention.
“I used to be able to buy four avocados for a dollar,” he said. “Now they cost more than that apiece.”
Perhaps truck traffic at the Texas-Mexico border is something we should pay attention to here in Wisconsin.
Truckers at the border complained that delays caused by Abbott’s increased inspections were problematic, especially for those trucks carrying produce. The delays forced some truckers to find alternate border crossings as far away as Arizona.
Even if the produce can arrive at destinations unspoiled, the cost of delivery, and ultimately the cost of the produce, increases.
Since the increased border inspections began, Abbott has relaxed the delays at some crossings but not all. He says he wants Mexican authorities to enter into agreements to address human trafficking and drug smuggling.
When asked if his increased inspections have turned up drugs and human trafficking, he referred inquiries to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The department reported increased violations for defective brakes and other vehicle infractions, but no reports of drugs or human trafficking.
Meanwhile, the price of avocados and other goods continues to rise.
Over in Florida, Disney and DeSantis have created a Mickey Mouse mess.
Without going into all the painful details, Disney criticized Florida for passing a law prohibiting the discussion of sexual preference in schools before third grade. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature retaliated by passing a law that ends Disney’s self-government provisions effective in 2023.
It’s doubtful that law will ever go into effect. Florida would have to absorb Disney’s massive debt and provide infrastructure and basic services such as police and fire protection. Don’t be surprised if this all goes away after DeSantis is reelected.
As it stands now, Wisconsin residents need not worry much about Florida and Disney. The theme park is going nowhere and folks will still be able to take their kids there.
What is concerning is DeSantis’ future plans. Will he use his Mickey Mouse defiance as a campaign issue if he decides to run for president? Then again, how would that look? The United States of America elects a president who took down the Magic Kingdom.
I agree with those who say we should worry about issues closer to home. But I’ll continue to monitor the price of avocados.