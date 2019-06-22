I have worked for Bliss Communications for the past 57 years in many capacities. I continue to do so as a columnist.

It’s with sadness and warm memories that I learned publisher Skip Bliss is selling the entire Bliss holdings, and for the first time in 136 years, the daily news will not be delivered to Janesville area readers by a Bliss-owned publication.

My career with Bliss began in 1962 when I cut down a tree belonging to Gazette Editor Robert Bliss. It’s a long story, but let’s just say it got me a job at the Bliss-owned WCLO radio station to earn money to pay for the fallen tree—timber!

It worked for me. However, I do not recommend the strategy to youth looking for summer employment.

My on-and-off career with Bliss began as a student engineer hanging tapes and spinning records at WCLO. I know this is hard to believe, but I skipped school to get the job. I had to take a train to Chicago during the week to get a third-class FCC license that allowed me to take hourly transmitter readings and turn the transmitter on and off.

When I finally graduated from high school (another long story), I was asked to join the Army.

Good morning, Vietnam.

I returned to civilian life in 1968 and enrolled at UW-Whitewater where I volunteered at the campus radio station. After an evening air shift on Friday, Feb. 6, 1970, I went home and came back the next night to see Old Main gone due to a fire of still undetermined origin. After helping to rebuild the station at Hyer Hall, I became the student manager. In the meantime, I began work again at WCLO as a weekend disc jockey.

Mounds of Sounds and Stacks of Wax with Moondoggy Milam.

After graduation from Whitewater in 1973, I joined the WCLO news team and became a Larry (Lawrence of the Newsroom) Tainter warrior. He taught me to never, ever accept no for an answer. I’m sure he agreed with former UPI writer Helen Thomas who said, “If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out.”

The station manager at the time, Bob Daily, turned out to be one of the greatest bosses I ever had. I was always stirring the pot, and I’m sure I caused him acid when subpoena servers and angry attorneys were running around either looking for me or suing me. Bob never backed down, and he always supported me. To this day, it means a lot.

I switched over the to print side of Bliss in 1981 when I became managing editor at the Ironwood (Michigan) Daily Globe led by Herb Levine, a great newspaper man who guided me to become the journalist I am today.

Three years later, I became The Gazette’s Madison bureau chief—a great title, but in truth a one-man band. The late Marsh Johnson, the guy who made the trains run on time at The Gazette, was very supportive through thick and some very thin times during my Ironwood and Madison stints. The Gazette editor at the time, Scott Angus, helped elevate my writing skills and was always supportive, even when medical issues kept me off the beat for extended periods of time.

I left The Gazette in the late 1990s and started Capitol News Service. The Gazette was a primary customer. Over the following years, I returned to WCLO to host a morning talk show and returned to The Gazette for a short time to cover the Walworth County beat.

Through all those years, from Bob Bliss to Skip, the Bliss family and my supervisors gave me an employment home, and, for some reason, they seemed to like me.

Maybe that’s my fondest memory. Like an old penny, I kept coming back and was received with open arms.

I wish Skip a long and healthy retirement, and I thank him and his family for so many great years as a Bliss journalist.