Gearheads will understand this. I know a guy who relates calendar dates to motorsports events.

For example: What year did you get married? I’m not sure, but it was the same year Danny Sullivan won the Indy 500 after spinning out in front of Mario Andretti (that would be 1985).

Nathaniel Morovits- Than—is a true, blue gearhead who can relate things to auto racing. He also happens to be someone who taught me a valuable life lesson.

Here’s the background.

I have worked with the Janesville School District Washington Seminar program for more than 21 years. On one of the trips to Washington, D.C., I joined the group of young scholars during a brief visit with U.S. Sen. John McCain, a Republican from Arizona. That event remains a highlight for me that I will never forget.

I had some reservations about the trip that year. The program director, Joe Van Rooy, announced that Than would be enrolled in the AP Government class and would be a part of the seminar group going to the nation’s capital.

The problem, as I saw it, was that Than suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a debilitating and progressive disease that confined him to a wheelchair. My concern was not that Than would affect the trip for others but whether he could enjoy and learn during the trip given its hectic pace and transportation needs.

Van Rooy assured me Than could keep up and it was important to make sure Seminar was open to all regardless of any physical limitations.

Than completed the preliminary work necessary to earn his way to Washington and chose the power grid as his study issue. His father, Scott, traveled along as Than’s attendant.

Once in Washington, it was evident Van Rooy had made arrangements for Than so as not to hinder his mobility and allow him to participate in the week of field research on the same level as the other students.

My life’s lesson came on the evening the group had a formal dinner at a restaurant called Aquarelle in the infamous Watergate complex. When we arrived, we encountered stairs. An electric lift was provide as a handicapped entrance, but it was locked and there was no staff to unlock it.

I decided that we would leave someone with Than at the bottom of the stairs while the rest of us went ahead to the restaurant and look for someone who could come back and unlock the lift. The students looked at me as if I was from Mars. One student spoke up and said, “Uncle Stan, none of us is going anywhere without Than. He’s part of the group.”

It was then and there that I got it. I immediately understood what Van Rooy was getting at when he included Than and reassured everyone it would be a great experience. By not leaving Than behind we sent a message that we all are equal and in this together. I ran across the photo with McCain but could not remember the year we made that trip.

I visited Than last week and asked him what year we met with the senator.

“It was the same year that Rusty Wallace won his last NASCAR Cup race,” Than said. That was 2004.