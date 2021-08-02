What do the following states have in common: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming?
They all have just one member of the United States House of Representatives. Every state, including these, have two United States senators, but the number of House members is based on population. These states, according to the 2010 census, are the seven least-populated states.
There is an obvious drawback for these states. While California, for example, has 53 House members and 53 votes on issues, these low-population states have just one vote each.
There is, however, a benefit for states with just one congressional district. They are not subjected to congressional incumbent gerrymandering.
Every 10 years, when final census numbers are released, state legislatures draw their legislative district maps based on the new population data. These maps are drawn by the party in power, resulting in what critics call partisan gerrymandering.
When state legislatures and the governor are in the same party, majorities are determined by maps drawn and approved by the party in power. When state government is divided, the courts are often asked to settle the matter.
In Wisconsin, Democrats can win statewide elections as evidenced by President Joe Biden, Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. But when it comes to Assembly and state Senate elections, Republicans in both houses hold significant majorities because over the years, Republicans have been able to draw legislative district maps.
This partisan power struggle is, however, strangely absent when it comes to drawing congressional district maps. Wisconsin’s history shows that members of Congress are united beyond party affiliation by the desire to get reelected. They draw maps that solidify incumbency and past Wisconsin Legislatures and governors rubber stamp the congressional maps.
A classic example of incumbency gerrymandering exists to this day in southcentral Wisconsin.
Prior to maps drawn based in the 2000 census, Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District included Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Rock counties in addition to a portion of Green County. This was the district Les Aspin served from 1971 until 1993 when he became secretary of the Department of Defense.
Former congressman and House speaker Paul Ryan was elected 1st District congressman in 1998. When the 2000 census date was released, new congressional maps were drawn with a much more favorable district for Ryan. Also benefiting from the new maps, drawn in 2001, was then-Rep. Tammy Baldwin in the 2nd Congressional District.
Ryan was a conservative Republican and Baldwin a liberal Democrat, but they both benefited greatly from the new maps. The one thing they had in common was they were both incumbents seeking reelection.
In the case of Ryan’s district, he gave up Beloit and most of western Rock County, a traditionally Democratic area. In exchange, his district was pushed into Waukesha County, a Republican stronghold.
Baldwin’s district gave up Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette counties, all Republican territory, and gained western Rock County including Beloit, which consistently votes Democratic.
These new maps guaranteed reelection for Ryan and Baldwin as long as they wanted. Baldwin went on to become a U.S. senator while Ryan decided to not run for reelection in 2018, but the two congressional districts remain safe havens for their successors, Mark Pocan in the 2nd and Bryan Steil in the 1st.
The traditional emphasis on congressional representatives looking out for each other could change. The current toxic political environment may prevail over members of each party cooperating.
Will Wisconsin’s members of Congress be willing to overlook deep partisan divides to protect their district boundaries?
Stay tuned.