One could be excused for having a negative view of the overall state of affairs lately.

Our federal government remains deadlocked even on issues we once considered bipartisan. For example, where is the billion dollar infrastructure package we desperately need?

When will we see a reasonable path to adequate and affordable health care? When will we agree on immigration and national defense policies that reflect our desires to be compassionate and safe?

When will judicial elections and appointments be based on competence and qualifications instead of party and philosophical positions and millions of dollars in campaign contributions?

In Wisconsin, we also see gridlock over executive appointments, health care, transportation funding and taxes.

If you are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel or a bright spot to give you hope, I have a suggestion, and it’s right here in southern Wisconsin.

Over the past few years, I have had the honor of working with young people who give me hope that my future, my kids’ future and the future of my grandchildren are promising. Our future is in good hands if we recognize the enormous talents today’s youth possesses.

The young people I’m referring to have participated in the Janesville School District’s Washington Seminar and Madison Seminar programs, the Tim Cullen Institute, Cullen’s Janesville Free Press program and his Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program. I have also been honored to be asked to work with the Milton School District’s Discovering Democracy program led by Val Crofts.

All of these programs challenge young people to reach beyond the usual and expand their talents beyond the classroom walls. I have seen the dramatic achievements when these young people accept the challenge and meet it head on.

The Washington Seminar program, founded 47 years ago at Parker High School by government teacher John Eyster, gives its young scholars the opportunity to explore government issues and conduct independent field research in Washington, D.C. These young scholars perform academic research and then question senators, House representatives, agency executives and nonprofit leaders. They are often mistaken for college graduate researchers.

The Cullen Institute provides high school students a stipend to allow them to take time off from a summer job and explore federal, state and local government operations. I have seen these young people soak up the information and use it to better understand what’s going on in their world. In the few weeks of the program, there is a remarkable maturity and attitude change in the students.

The Free Press program provides middle school students an opportunity to write about topics they are interested in with guidance from educators and outside editors. A per-story fee and pizza are included.

Enough praise cannot be given to the multicultural program. Cullen provides scholarships to Janesville minority students who agree to become teachers and return to Janesville classrooms, which are in desperate need of more minority teachers to better serve an increasing minority enrollment.

Crofts is a Parker graduate and Washington Seminar alum. When he started teaching at Milton, he decided to create a similar program for Milton students.

If you’re feeling down, make arrangements to meet some of these incredible youngsters. You won’t regret it.