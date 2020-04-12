The greeting “Go Big Fred” will fade from the halls of the Capitol building early next year.
State Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, announced late last month he will retire at the end of his current term. Ordinarily, a state senator deciding to depart the Senate is no big deal.
Risser, however, is no ordinary state senator.
Risser, who turns 93 on May 5, will have served his constituents in downtown Madison 64 years when he leaves office. He is the longest serving state legislator in the country, having been elected to the Assembly in 1956, the same year Dwight Eisenhower was elected to a second term as president of the United States.
“Obviously, I will miss something that’s been a part of my life for so long, and I really enjoy the legislative process,” Risser said. “But, if I serve another term, I’ll be 97 when it ends. I decided I want to spend more time the next four years with my wonderful wife and family.”
I first met Risser in 1983 as a reporter in The Gazette’s Madison bureau. By then Risser was the Senate president. My first recollection of him was his commanding presence as downtown Madison’s and the UW’s (hence “Go Big Fred”) spokesman in the Legislature.
Opinions vary on Risser’s accomplishments, but there’s a consensus his greatest achievement was passage of the law that banned smoking in public places.
“It was a huge deal,” said Joe Wineke, a former state senator and Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman. “The law applies to public places, but the fight was between Risser and the tavern league.
“Now, Fred had no problem with having a beer in a tavern.” Wineke said. “I’ve had lunch, including a beer or two, with him at the Paradise (a bar a block off the Capitol Square) on more than one occasion. Fred’s problem is having to gag on second-hand smoke while enjoying a sandwich and a beer.”
Risser took on the Tavern League of Wisconsin when few wanted to join him.
“He persevered,” Wineke said. “If for nothing else, he deserves all the credit for a significant policy that proved to be a positive change for all of us.”
Years before the ban, Risser was a lone warrior.
“I remember when there was no smoking age requirement,’’ Risser said. “I introduced a bill to put an age limit on smoking, and the bill received just one vote in committee—mine.”
Janesville’s Tim Cullen, who served with Risser in the Senate, describes Risser as a “really decent person” who gave the younger Cullen good advice on health.
“He told me, ‘Never take an elevator. Stairs keep you healthy,’’’ Cullen said. “Well, he’s 92 years old, so I think he gave me good advice.”
Cullen served as Senate majority leader while Risser was Senate president.
“We worked together as Senate leaders from 1982 to 1986,” Cullen said. “I never had a problem with him.”
Some lawmakers did have problems with Risser, especially Republicans who tried to outmaneuver him on the Senate floor. Risser was universally regarded as a master parliamentary process tactician. If necessary, he could use those talents to, for example, continue debate on the Senate floor.
Legend has it that, on one occasion, Risser had the Senate so tied up with moving items around on the daily calendar, the Senate could not adjourn for lunch.
Risser remembers when the Senate president was the lieutenant governor and not necessarily beholden to the majority party.
“I was the minority leader, and we could get favorable rulings from the president sometimes on procedural matters,” he said. “Let’s just say we had interesting experiences.”
And let’s just say, Go Big Fred.
