I was very saddened to hear about the passing of former UW-Whitewater staff member Paul Yvarra. The university lost one of its finest instructors in its history. I had Dr. Yvarra for many courses as I was completing my Master’s degree in educational administration in the 1990s and 2000s.
Dr. Yvarra was truly an outstanding human being at many different levels. He made the world a better place, and he was a man of high character and honor. He inspired myself, his students and the people around him in the lives he touched.
I am trying to describe in words just what a remarkable person he was and the impact he had on many and in education.
Dr. Yvarra was a visionary and a man far ahead of his time. He was not a man who was interested in maintaining and preserving the status quo, but rather lifting and elevating things that he believed in to higher levels. His stamp on education and learning is forever etched as we look back on the foundation he built to bring education and achievement into the 21st century.
Dr. Yvarra dedicated his life to raising the bar in how we measure learning and achievement in the classroom. Dr. Yvarra believed in brain research, not from a behavior basis as in written and computer testing, but rather from an imaging monitor screen where brain activity at work is displayed. He wanted to measure learning as it is occurring during student instruction.
He believed that we are currently driving a Model T in measuring learning inside the classroom. His vision would render current evaluation methods to measure learning and achievement obsolete as we would have the ability to attach words to brain activity, processing, problem-solving ability and storage.
I will never forget what this brilliant professor once stated: “It’s not the answers we are looking for, but more importantly asking and wording the right questions.”
He was in contact with major universities across the country that specialize in brain research to promote his research and to someday bring his vision to fruition. While we have made strides in brain research, much work needs to be done, and we are still not able to correlate brain activity to words and subjects.
One day down the road we will have the ability to monitor the human brain, just as we can now put an automotive ignition system onto an imaging screen, attach names to wavelengths and measure ignition operation of each separate cylinder as it is occurring inside an internal combustion engine.
I am grateful that my path in life crossed with this rare and extraordinary man. Like many who knew him, I will be forever changed for the better.