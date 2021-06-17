It’s no secret that Americans across the country struggle to afford medical care. Be it high insurance deductibles, surprise medical bills or copays, a trip to the doctor or emergency room can be financially burdensome. As the general manager of the fee-for-service The Doctor’s Office—which offers affordable primary and urgent care—I have witnessed how surprise medical bills from emergency room visits can put patients under enough financial stress to deter them from seeking routine primary care, squandering opportunities to address potential future medical problems.
In fact, nationally a survey found that between March 2019 and March 2020, 32% of Americans put off receiving care because of cost. As a result, patients are pressed into a vicious cycle of chasing their health problems via emergency rooms, which is often met with burdensome surprise medical bills.
Last year, Congress passed bipartisan legislation to help protect patients and frontline doctors from surprise medical billing. The No Surprises Act shields patients from surprise medical bills that are no fault of their own. The bill established an independent dispute resolution process for insurers and providers to resolve billing disputes in a fair and equitable manner. It helps ensure that emergency-care physicians are appropriately compensated and that patients aren’t hit with unreasonable charges for seeking emergency care. The independent dispute resolution mechanism will also help end the vicious cycle of unforeseen medical problems dictating emergency-care-based health management, giving patients the financial freedom to seek routine primary care.
However, large insurance companies are set on influencing the No Surprises Act’s rulemaking process to protect their profits. Even after the top five largest health insurers posted $163.8 billion in combined revenue in the second quarter of 2020 alone, insurers are spending millions to lobby for rules that would cut the reimbursements that frontline physicians depend on. How can these large insurers get away with trying to protect their revenue when they posted record profits during the pandemic despite the demand for medical care dropping by as much as 21%?
If the Department of Health and Human Services builds considerations into the dispute resolution mechanism that are too heavily tilted toward insurers, frontline providers will face additional and immense financial pressure. Not only will more patients forgo routine medical care, but physician shortages and hospital closures in vulnerable rural communities will mount.
Across the country, 136 rural hospitals have closed since 2010, and that number could soon grow if large insurers get their way. Five of Wisconsin’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closing. Giving health insurers more power to lower the reimbursements providers and hospitals depend on will only accelerate the closure of the healthcare facilities millions of Americans depend on.
Wisconsinites and Americans cannot afford to face additional financial hurdles that deter them from receiving regular care. I urge Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to work with HHS to implement the bipartisan No Surprises Act as intended by Congress so Americans can once again feel empowered to receive routine medical checkups.