Human trafficking is an underlying problem around the nation, especially in our own community. Twelve is the average age of children entering trafficking. Cases of human trafficking have been reported in all 72 Wisconsin counties. Rock County has the highest trafficking rates in all of Wisconsin, yet it’s hiding in plain sight. Why is Janesville secretly suffering?
Traffickers tend to prey on vulnerable youth. They lure them with food, shelter, or other essential items. Children with a history of trauma, homelessness and LGBGTQ+ youth are more at risk than other children.
In the School District of Janesville, half of children enrolled in all public elementary schools are economically disadvantaged, which leaves many of these children at risk for trafficking.
Everyone can do their part to help this crisis. Teachers, parents and other trusted adults can look for signs such as malnourishment, physical injuries, exhaustion and isolation. A human trafficking curriculum should be implemented within schools to educate students on how to stay safe.
In the age of the internet, social media is the most common way for predators to reach out to children. Parents should monitor their children’s social media and look out for messages and chats with strangers. Children should be educated on appropriate online behavior to keep them safe. Although this is a difficult crisis to solve, working together as a community to keep children safe is the first step to success.