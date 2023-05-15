One thing that taxpayers and politicians agree on practically everywhere is that more money should be spent on children’s education. This seems like a no-brainer: better education means kids get a better start in life. But we need to be careful. Many popular educational investments deliver little or no learning, while we rarely hear about the most effective investments.

In the early 2000s, “One Laptop Per Child” was touted as a revolutionary game-changer in education with the support of charismatic leaders and politicians. It was supposed to be “the laptop that saved the world.” Yet, when the policy was finally evaluated, there were “no impacts on academic achievement or cognitive skills” whatsoever.

Bjorn Lomborg is the president of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you