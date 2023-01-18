Despite overwhelming medical evidence that so-called conversion therapy is nothing more than the pseudoscientific practice of attempting to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity through psychological or spiritual interventions, it remains legal to perform on minors in half the states in America.

It is time that the federal government follow the lead of the other 26 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and more than 100 cities nationwide, as well as several other countries, by banning the harmful and debunked practice.

Jeffery Leving is founder and president of the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd., and is an advocate for the rights of fathers. He is the author of “Fathers’ Rights,” “Divorce Wars” and “How to Be a Good Divorced Dad.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you