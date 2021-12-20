In the pre-Trumpian era, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar would have been treated as right-wing curiosities, fringe figures outside the mainstream of the Republican Party. Few in the political world would have taken them seriously.
But the radicalization of the GOP under former President Donald Trump has elevated their role, along with other far out GOP House members and state political figures.
Because of their ties to the former president, they now epitomize the GOP to at least as great an extent as elected leaders like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.
The rise of fringe figures validates the concern of many of us that one unfortunate aspect of Trump’s election would be to empower the racists, anti-Semites and other hate groups who have always been present in American society but were mostly rejected by its leaders.
When one sees some of the people Trump has embraced and the way House Republican Minority Leader McCarthy avoided rejecting Boebert’s and Greene’s incendiary views, that fear seems to have been realized.
Given the way the former president is using his continuing political influence, their role could be further enhanced.
Trump signaled in 2016 he would tolerate the views of such groups by refusing to reject an endorsement from neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. He doubled down as president by his comments during the violent 2017 clash in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Former Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush, in an unusual joint statement, declared, “America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms.” Former Vice President Joe Biden said Trump’s statement prompted him to reconsider his decision to retire from politics and seek the 2020 Democratic nomination.
Perhaps the No. 1 symbol of Trump’s embrace of questionable political elements is Steve Bannon, whose Breitbart News was a major purveyor of ultra-conservative ideology, untruths and anti-establishment activism. He became a key 2016 campaign adviser and then Trump’s chief White House strategist but proved unfit for the rigors of day-to-day governance and soon left.
After the 2020 election, he reemerged as a key figure encouraging Trump’s rejection of the results. He said on a podcast that he told Trump on the eve of the Jan. 6 demonstrations, “You need to kill this (Biden) administration in the crib.” Bannon now faces criminal contempt charges for refusing to talk to the House committee investigating the insurrection.
In his post-presidential period, Trump seems only interested in boosting Republicans who accept his lies that he was cheated out of the presidency in a rigged election. He has turned against conservatives like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who supported his policies but refused to override Georgia’s vote favoring Biden.
Former Sen. David Perdue, who lost his reelection race in January in part due to Trump, challenged Kemp with Trump’s blessing and promptly filed a legally questionable lawsuit seeking inspection of 2020 absentee ballots.
Trump backed Gosar after the Arizona Republican’s clash with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The House censured Gosar after he posted an anime video showing him killing a character representing Ocasio-Cortez and threatening Biden. But McCarthy and the rest of the GOP leadership opposed the censure as hypocritical, citing past critical statements from Democrats.
The next day, Trump endorsed Gosar for reelection as “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda.” In Donald Trump’s GOP, no one is too extreme if he backs the former president.