Over the last few years, I’ve heard many accounts and stories. At the grocery store, library and even at the dog park, friends shared with me the news that their YMCA of North Rock County memberships had been terminated. Their stories were identical to those shared in the pages of The Gazette and on the airwaves of WCLO over the past month. Long-term members and even former employees received no explanation other than, “You’re no longer welcomed at the YMCA.”

I have no reason to discount my friends and their accounts. Their stories were all similar in how they were removed. I found it really hard to believe these folks triggered something or someone to get to the point of termination, but it was true. They were no longer members.

But while the local YMCA is dealing with some significant challenges, the rest of our local nonprofits are rising to the occasion. In an effort to distance themselves from the current controversy, they are bringing additional awareness to the donated dollars from local residents and how these funds are allocated.

If Paul Murphy, who had his membership suspended, hadn't been brave enough to bring his situation to the general public's attention, we likely wouldn’t have learned about all the great things the United Way–Blackhawk Region does for area nonprofits, or how the organization does its due diligence when reviewing funding requests (United Way had denied a grant application from the Y). If former Y Board of Directors members hadn't come forward to share how they were just arbitrarily dismissed from their positions, many residents likely wouldn’t have known about the YWCA and the resources they offer each and every day. The Boys & Girls Club? I knew they weren’t affiliated with the YMCA, as the organization made clear in a news release, but it was a great reminder that the organization plays such a positive role within our community.

Unfortunately, those who bleed the YMCA are taking the brunt of the backlash. However, it looks like the Y Board of Directors is finally trying to steer into calmer waters. I certainly have my opinion on the root cause of the storm surge. Two years of accounts point me to an organization that lost its way. Sometimes we look to a CEO or a board president to find the right path. In this case, the members are the ones who've reminded the community of the organization's mission. Members hold the GPS. They will eventually right the ship.

A positive outcome from all this negative was a reminder that the majority of our nonprofit community is using its time, talent and resources to benefit those who rely on them. As for the YMCA, I certainly hope better and brighter days are ahead.