A little more than 10 years ago, my then-5-year-old daughter Lauren asked me a question that is still very vivid: “Dad, will Janesville be OK?” She asked it as though the city had been physically wounded. She was genuinely worried about its well-being. My immediate response was, “Of course.” I’d be lying if there wasn’t some underlying doubt in that answer, but deep in my heart I knew that Janesville would be OK.

My now-16-year-old daughter and the rest of my family have seen the hard work of the public and private sectors pay off. We’ve made major strides in the 2010s. We are on the cusp of a game-changing company, SHINE Medical Technologies, starting production of medical isotopes, and the plan commission recently approved a plan for the former GM site so it can be shopped for revitalization. Downtown is cool again, and some great niche retail has found a home in town, while many of the chains have packed up for the clicks of online sales.

This decade has seen the depths of heartache along with some national “hack job” reporting on the probable demise of our city. Yet, we are strong. We are resilient. It’s what makes Janesville a great community.

However, we can’t stop here. It’s interesting to look in the rear-view mirror to see what’s happened. As this whirlwind decade ends and we move to 2020, here’s what I hope is in the windshield for Janesville:

Embrace our retiree community. We have an incredibly loyal and talented pool of retirees who come from all walks of life. There is a large pool of GM retirees, but there are also many others. Each retiree continues to influence the current and short-term future state of our community. My hope is that we tap into these talents so the upcoming generations know that Janesville’s legacy was built on a strong work ethic and a smart business sense. We need to harness this group before this generation of retirees starts to fade away in the next decade.

A place for millennials and Generation Z to call home. Developers of multifamily housing struggled to find the right mix of location and profitability for the majority of this decade. Projects started moving forward only recently—with public assistance in the form of several TIF deals. Recent Gen Z graduates and millennials who are now making an impact in the workforce see the benefits and value of living in Janesville, but they can’t find a place to call “home.” While they are patient, the city needs to continue to support both

multifamily and single-family housing expansion before their patience runs thin and forces our next generations to move elsewhere.

Regionalize our city. While it’s great to have good-natured rivalries with our neighboring cities, I hope the 2020s include additional partnerships. There are glimpses of partnerships with Beloit and Janesville through Rock 5.0, but there needs to be a greater effort to cultivate that relationship. Government officials point to a few wins, but the communities continue to grow physically farther apart. Beloit goes south, and Janesville goes north. Wouldn’t it be interesting to call Blackhawk Technical College and UW-Whitewater at Rock County our “center city” in 2029? The same goes for Janesville and Milton—specifically with the school districts. City of Janesville residents make up a large portion of the tax base and students in Milton. When can we drop the borders and just become one district? I hope it’s within the next decade.

What a year. What a decade. Personally, I have a new appreciation for the only community I have called home. They say you grow through adversity. Janesville has certainly grown in the past 10 years. Today, without a doubt in my mind, I can state that, “Lauren, Janesville will be more than OK. It will be great, and I hope you play a big part of its next chapter.”