Sunday morning has included some sort of church service in Janesville for me since my earliest days.
I distinctly remember my great aunt Jeannie Galbrecht picking me up for St. John’s Lutheran Sunday school almost 50 years ago. While there have been ebbs and flows in my attendance I’ve had a pew seat in a Janesville church for most of my life. I suppose this flawed fella needs a much as I can get.
As we enter Holy Week, a word uttered at church last week has me wondering if the pews will be full the week after Easter? It really wasn’t a word but a term: “creaster.”
It was defined as those who attend church on two days of the year — Christmas and Easter. I laughed for a moment at the term but I had to pause and based on my early Sunday morning travels around Janesville I’m wondering if we’ve become the “creaster” generation?
It’s not that the parking lots were jam-packed prior to COVID but they weren’t as empty as they are today. The number of cars don’t lie each Sunday morning. I pass 3 churches — including my home church to walk ‘Jack the Wonder Pup’ before my Sunday service and post-COVID — the lots aren’t as full.
Is it just a Janesville thing? Sadly, no. There’s been a decline in physical church attendance since the pandemic. The rise of virtual services and podcasts have filled part of the void but pews haven’t been as full since March 2020.
I’ve already shared how much I dislike the virtual world. I’m a relational person and less people at church to interact with is a downer. I can only imagine how pastors and worship leaders are feeling.
News of a revival hit several outlets in February when a worship service at Asbury University in Kentucky continued for several weeks and drew up to 50,000 people to share their faith and join in the services. That revival has spread to a few other cities. Will it reach Janesville?
No matter the denomination the church community has been a strong one in Janesville. Catholic, Lutheran, Presbyterian, Pentecostal, and many others already help our community seven days a week.
Maybe my lens is too narrow? Maybe I need to look at it from a different angle? Our churches offer food pantries, homeless care, daycare options and various other support throughout the week. Maybe we aren’t a “creaster” generation — at least not here in Janesville.
Maybe God wants me to look at more than a Sunday morning? Fair enough. Yet, I’m a creature of habit — right down to where I sit at church. I’d be more than happy to adjust my habit if you want to sit in my spot. Care to join me the week after Easter?