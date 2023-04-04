Sunday morning has included some sort of church service in Janesville for me since my earliest days.

I distinctly remember my great aunt Jeannie Galbrecht picking me up for St. John’s Lutheran Sunday school almost 50 years ago. While there have been ebbs and flows in my attendance I’ve had a pew seat in a Janesville church for most of my life. I suppose this flawed fella needs a much as I can get.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you