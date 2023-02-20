My friend and former neighbor, Tony Farrell, Sr. called a few weeks ago to let me know he was retiring from his volunteer role at the Rock County Suicide Prevention Network. I thanked him for his 50-plus years of service and made a tongue-in-cheek comment: “Tony, how can you retire from a volunteer role?”
I look at retirement as a professional step but his volunteering was a bit different than mine.
As those dedicated men and women start “retiring” from volunteer life I don’t see the next generations stepping up as quickly as the Boomer generation. It’s not a fault, just an observation and there are a number of factors. Longer commutes, additional school commitments, and general busyness are a few.
At the city level, Janesville sends out requests for volunteers each year. I’m not sure if it’s a reminder or a plea. In either case, I don’t remember the same requests coming to my parents and their peers when I grew up on Beacon Hill Drive. That was only a few decades ago. Hands were raised before a press release was needed.
Take a look at the city council race this year. Long-time council member Doug Marklein is not running again. An incumbent not running in the past generally meant a slew of candidates for The spot. This year? Only two potential newcomers. I was shocked.
On the Janesville School Board side of city it’s even stranger. A few years ago, the board voted to offer stipends to the tune of about $2400 a year. The thought was the stipend would draw additional candidates.
Not this year. Not a single newcomer is on ballot and the races for school board haven’t been that heavily contested since they added the stipend. So much for sweetening the volunteer pot.
I’ve ebbed and flowed with volunteering. There have been times in my life where I’ve craved more and certainly times when I wondered why in the world I was doing what I was doing.
Today, I have a great balance and I’ve cultivated a number of strong friendships with my volunteer roles. I guess that goes back to one of my first columns. I’m a relational person. I like to be shoulder-to-shoulder and when I’m there for a good cause…it’s perfection.
I try not to hand out too much random advice in the pages of The Gazette but I’ll share some today. If you’re looking to get your hands dirty, call Rotary Gardens. I’m certain they need a few more “Grumpies.”
If you appreciate your child’s school and have an itch to give back, check out PTO opportunities. If you shake your head at council votes…or you support your council and want to be a part of the next “7,” consider taking out papers for Spring 2024. There are many ways to get involved. It doesn’t have to be a full-time job if we all step up and serve once in a while.
Thanks again Mr. Farrell for all the time you’ve given. I appreciate you and I am proud to call you friend.