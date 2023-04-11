Good Friday was a great Friday. I had the day off and the sun was out so I decided to get some chores done and mark a few things off the ‘honey-do list’ — and that meant a trip to the grocery store.
A few days before Easter typically means a busy shopping experience and mine was no different. My visit was brightened by a personable gal at the deli and a pleasant encounter at he checkout.
My experience was so good I flagged down the manager on the way out.
The manager was casually chatting with a co-worker when I asked, “Do you have a second?”
His relaxed stance quickly became rigid, his shoulders tightened and raised. It wasn’t because it was cold. His cortisol level — a body produced adrenaline during high levels of stress — had gone from healthy to overfilled in less than 5 seconds. His eyebrows crunched a bit and then I said, “I just wanted to share that Jennifer and Mary do a great job and made my experience with youtoday an enjoyable one.”
The manager was speechless for a bit before thanking me and letting me know he’d share that good news with his staff. It was clear he prepared himself for a customer blast.
It took him only a brief second to brace himself for an apparent blast but aside from his shoulders, he was still at attention even after a few praises. Where in the world did we go wrong?
Why should the expectation that a customer will only criticize and not praise? It puts undue stress on those employees — our neighbors. Maybe because the criticism has become out of control and over the tiniest things.
I worked retail as a teen and young 20-something and I was on the wrong end of a few blasts but nothing like our merchants encounter today. There’s nothing worse than being chewed out by a customer who had a bad day and all of their frustration comes out on you.
I’ve been accused of not being critical enough when it comes to dining experiences, or not laying on the horn to a driver that ‘wronged me’. It’s not that I’m passive. I get upset. I just put myself in the shoes of the other person. I’ve been in those shoes.
Did that chef, driver, or store manager go out of their way to target me for something I think went wrong? Not a chance. Mistakes happen. I make more than my fair share. I ask for grace and the least I can do is offer it.
I’m not a doctor — I only play one on the editorial pages of the Gazette but in my opinion the elevated levels of cortisol in the United States is dangerously high. Unlike other elevated body levels there is one way we can all help bring our nation’s cortisol level back to normal.
Kindness and grace are a good place to start. Do me a favor and give it a try. Say hi to the person behind the counter, give your server a high five, or say thanks to the manager on the way out.