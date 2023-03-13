A few weeks ago, my daughter and I ventured downtown on a crisp Saturday morning for coffee and a bit of shopping.

The coffee spot was Bodacious Brew — a part of Block 42 on Main Street. The Studer family was the driving force behind taking an underutilized property downtown and bringing it back to life. They’ve done it in other communities and knocked it out of the park in Janesville. It’s been a breath of fresh air on North Main Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you