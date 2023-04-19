Was I shocked to see Bird scooters lined-up in front of several downtown businesses last summer? Frankly, I was. Was I surprised to see those same scooters at the far edges of town, in the greenbelt and other head scratching places in Janesville? No, I wasn’t.

The beginning of the Bird scooter adventure in Janesville has been a polarizing one. Several downtown businesses banded together this winter to plead their case for removal due to vandalism and general unsightliness. Ultimately, city staff and council gave the franchise owner one more summer of scooting.

