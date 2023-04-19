Was I shocked to see Bird scooters lined-up in front of several downtown businesses last summer? Frankly, I was. Was I surprised to see those same scooters at the far edges of town, in the greenbelt and other head scratching places in Janesville? No, I wasn’t.
The beginning of the Bird scooter adventure in Janesville has been a polarizing one. Several downtown businesses banded together this winter to plead their case for removal due to vandalism and general unsightliness. Ultimately, city staff and council gave the franchise owner one more summer of scooting.
Don’t get me wrong — I think the ride-sharing scooter concept is an interesting one — one that I’ve utilized in various cities throughout the world. I’m not certain of the long-term viability of the business model or usage in a city our size. It appears our target market is a few downtown blocks versus miles to explore.
Can you see Rome in an afternoon? I came pretty darn close. I’ve seen the high-points of several European cities with a Bird or Lime (Bird competitor). I didn’t get the full experience but was able to catch a glimpse of history. There are two significant differences to my experiences and that of potential customers in Janesville — price and destination.
First is price. I checked Bird availability on a rainy Sunday morning via the app. I found one available for $1 to start and 42 cents per minute to ride. They had a few promo passes available but the least expensive day pass was $5.99 for a 30 minute ride. During my travels I’ve never spent more than $10 a day and I’ve ridden for miles to scenic and historic places. There isn’t a ‘hometown discount’ in Janesville.
Second is destination. As much as I love Janesville there isn’t a requirement to get to a Berlin Wall Museum and Checkpoint Charlie in an afternoon. Sure, a stop for a burger at Charlie’s Place could be in order but I can’t think of a destination that requires a scooter to get from point A to B in the target district of downtown Janesville.
Since the scooters are back in town I have two key recommendations based on my usage in larger cities.
First — Geofence. I’ve seen a few Birds land in various Greenbelts on the eastside. Geofencing scooters to the downtown or other venue will turn off the units and lock the wheels if they get too far. It’s not a guarantee but it may save a few Birds from wandering into places they shouldn’t go. This feature can enable certain areas where riders can’t stop and park. I’ve been frustrated by this feature but allows the municipality to keep scooters off the beaten path or away from busy business entrances.
Second — speed reduction. I’ve gone 20 mph to 3 or 4 mph in a few seconds and the scooter alerts me with a loud ‘ding’. This experience typically happens pedestrian-heavy areas or by major attractions. It makes sense for my safety and the safety of others. This could become handy at the major intersections downtown to help mitigate pedestrian and vehicle ‘interaction’.
The Birds are back. Hopefully this season is full of common-sense enjoyable riding and respect for property in Janesville.