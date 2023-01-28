A call to our state representatives, lobbying our leaders in Washington, and even chatter about a referendum. If I’d dropped into Janesville for the first time and heard this news I’d be certain our city was working on something big.
Are they landing a new industry or maybe even an international corporate headquarters? No. It’s an ice rink.
Well, it’s an ice rink with a secondary rink that can flex for other activities. Scratch that. With flex space, it’s a sports complex. Hold it…there’s a convention center that can be flexed for additional indoor sports.
Whew! It shouldn’t be this complex. Why is it?
Now, there was a heavy dose of sarcasm written into that first paragraph but the reality is to the average citizen the potential space attached to 2500 Milton Avenue has become extremely complex…and not a sports one.
I try to stay updated on local happenings and I officially scratched my head at the end of last year. Rather than shut down or become a Facebook keyboard warrior I started to educate myself and I was eventually appointed to the ad hoc WSCC design committee in July – a few months after it started.
The first meeting I attended was the first time in my life where I felt like a true outsider in my hometown. With a spoonful of knowledge and zero influence I started asking questions.
I would love to write I was asking questions to learn more but there were a few that were “questioning." I’m confident my points came across but the approach wouldn’t be in a Stephen Covey book. Not one of my finest moments.
After course correction I felt at home and really enjoyed the design side of the committee until that day in late August when design turned into dollars – an initial $60 million estimate that we value engineered to $50 million.
I’m not dismissing the $50 million price tag and a large chunk of that may land on our shoulders and tax bill. What I can confidently write is I’ve seen the plans, I’ve questioned them and I’ve had input into them.
That $50 million estimate was just that – a snapshot in time estimate. That was August when the economy was overheating, commodities were white hot, and supply chain lead times were years, not weeks. At our last design meeting, it was discussed that lead times for some of the critical pieces to the infrastructure were dropping and I know some critical commodities are significantly lower than a few months ago.
The afternoon I saw the original $50 million estimated price tag I took a huge gulp. How in the world? Five months later, I’ll put it here in the Opinion page of The Gazette – this will not be a $50 million bid. It will be significantly less. What’s significant? My definition is different than yours.
Put it this way, my initial "gulp" is more of a normal swallow. The operational plan? Great start but I agree with some city officials – it was too conservative.
In the coming months, I’ll see if my “significantly less” definition needs adjusting. At the end of the day it will be the seven sitting on the city council that will make the final decision – less or more.
My advice to the council is to learn from this average Janesville citizen. if you’re confused, ask questions. If you can’t make a meeting reach out to the design committee members for information.
Educate yourself and make your decision that will impact the city in the short and long-term, because it’s more than just an ice rink and it’s really not that complex. It’s an investment that may attract more investment.