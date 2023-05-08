I love the beginning of May. The weather breaks, the grass turns green and recreational league softball returns to Beloit Avenue.
I vividly remember watching Dad and the rest of his Star Auto Parts teammates at the old Back of the Yards softball diamond. It was a different time - a time when a toddler could wander into the bar and get a soda type of different time.
The toddler was me. Vivid colors of red softball pants with white stripes, and diamond lights that were more yellow than white, are etched in this Gen X memory.
In the early 80s the city developed a state-of-the-art softball area. Dawson Field – a four diamond complex – was busy almost every night from 6 to well past 10. Sounds of trains coming into and out of General Motors were in the background as I watched Dad play, this time with Star Auto/Jumbo’s Pub.
Many of his teammates were third shifters and cringed when they had a 9:20 game. Some brought their work clothes to the diamond for their overnight shift.
Dad played for many years and I enjoyed 33 years of playing at Dawson – first with Duffy’s on a Sunday night in the late 1980s – and finished with church league on Monday nights a few years ago.
Softball, and in particular Dawson Field, are a part of my fabric. Like me, after a few decades of wear and tear the glory days seem to be well past the once "jewel." Capital improvements have been made but that state-of-the-art facility looks like I felt a few years ago – time to retire.
That last statement was a bit shocking but the reality is the city needs to focus on the biggest bang for the buck and I don’t see Dawson making the priority list for the larger – and needed - capital improvements.
While it’s a "nice" place to play, softball popularity is waning and trying to get umpires can sometimes be a monumental task. The once bustling complex is now used only a few days a week.
Several years ago the city floated the idea of selling the property. At the time I was a hard "no"’ on a sale and I shared that with city staff. I challenged them to get creative. I appreciated the Slapak’s (Shelley and Cullen) from the city.
They listened to me and I genuinely believed they had some ideas. Yet, with COVID and budgets I completely understand if softball landed toward the bottom of their "to do" list.
So what to do? The thought of closing Dawson makes my heart hurt. I’m a third stringer at best but the relationships I cultivated with teammates, competitors, and umpires wouldn’t have happened without Dawson.
On the other hand, my brain taps on my heart and reminds it that there are many other "quality of life" opportunities for the next generation to build relationships with and the funds used to maintain – not grow Dawson – could go to other areas of the city.
You’d think decisions with Parks and Recreation would be easy. They aren’t and I know a discussion about Dawson is probably going to surface sometime soon. If it does my heart and head would appreciate an invite.