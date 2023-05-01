There’s a line from the Huey Lewis and the News song “Back in Time” I’ve hummed recently while traveling around town.
“Tell me doctor, where are we going this time? Is this the 50s or 1999?” The dates may be a bit off but Janesville is experiencing some retail "Back to the Future" moments…and I like them!
As a Generation X kid growing up in Janesville there were a few staples on your retail route: Co-Op Records & Tapes and Baxter’s Menswear.
Co-Op was across the street from what is now the Post Office on Milton Avenue. iTunes wasn’t a twinkle in Steve Job’s eye so Co-Op was the place to go for your latest release on vinyl or cassette.
The other retail staple was more "niche" for kids. However, I couldn’t keep count of how many first suits, ties, and dress clothes my friends got at Baxter’s Menswear inside the Janesville Mall.
Each time Mom sent me to Baxter’s she knew I’d be taken care of and knew I’d walk out with something that fit!
These businesses – and some retail sectors – left our landscape for decades.
Yet, we are all Marty McFly because the retail experiences have returned.
Some call it vintage, I call it refreshing! Co-Op and Baxter’s experiences can now be fulfilled by Robot Fighter Records and J Robert’s Menswear.
A new release vinyl? Yes please! While Apple Music and Spotify fill the bill for many, there’s nothing like dropping the needle on vinyl for a rich sound. You can find records and cassettes on North Parker Drive – inside the Army Navy Store – at Robot Fighter Records. Granted, I’m not buying current releases, but they have them.
My releases are generally anything 80s. It’s a wonderful niche retail place and I’ve found some awesome tunes to play on the late 1970sSansui turntable in my office.
The other return is a true men’s clothing store in town! I pulled up to the Woodman’s Plaza in the Delorean and headed into J Robert’s Menswear. The local space, headquartered in Elkhorn, is a wonderful experience for guys who are looking for something more than a T-shirt and jeans.
Nothing against the big boxes, but my recent experience at J Robert’s rates top-five in my many years of retail. It truly brought me back to the days when mom sent me in to be "taken care of" by Ted at Baxter’s.
Janesville isn’t unique to the resurgence of niche retail. What is unique is how our community – referred to as "Chainsville" – is doubling down on supporting local retail. In a world of e-commerce and high-profile bankruptcies like Bed, Bath & Beyond, it appears the retail landscape in town is still solid.
Doc, there’s no need for a time machine. It’s 2023 and I’m really enjoying our options. Now, if we could only find a Skatin’ Place equivalent…