Orange barrels and construction permits are the new norm in the city of Janesville. I, for one, welcome the continued progress in the city I love and will continue to support this smart growth. Our downtown is a hotbed of progress with ARISE. Festival street, two-way conversions, a new hotel and new bridge are a few of many new infrastructure pieces.
There’s excitement on the south side with progress being made at the SHINE Medical Technologies site, new apartments off Center Avenue and the continued redevelopment work at the former GM site.
Each new brick stacked and every mile of pavement laid are a testament to the true renaissance taking place in our city. Residents have every right to bask in the “new car smell,” but we can’t rely on building alone because it has no soul.
I had the opportunity to wander down the festival street during the grand opening. Aside from a few twists and turns, it’s nothing special. It’s just a road: well-placed concrete and painted lines just like the blueprints called for.
Yet, on a chilly Friday afternoon, the festival street transformed from a sterile, newly constructed road into a wonderful gathering. Kiddos laughing and playing on the fresh pavement infused the street. It was no longer a road. It had soul. Just down the block, adults were enjoying their favorite beverages, laughing and conversing. I sat back and took it in. We have a strong soul, Janesville.
SHINE recently showed off the piece that will make manufacturing a reality on the south side of town. The place? It’s an unassuming, bland, four-walled facility. It’s just a building. Nothing on the outside shouts something great could happen. The greatness takes place at SHINE’s office in downtown Janesville, where the brilliant people who were hired to create the manufacturing plant work and are bringing a new identity to our community. We have a strong soul, Janesville.
The growth in our community is impressive, and I appreciate our city administration, staff and council for supporting it. While this group is entrusted to keep our community safe and fiscally sound, it’s up to the rest of us to make sure the soul of our city is strong.
The Janesville Performing Arts Center offers entertainment that’s second to none. I frequented the facility when it first opened, but I haven’t been to a show in a while. Have you? I know the people are amazing. I need a soul infusion. Next door is our library. It’s amazing, isn’t it? It isn’t just about the books. It’s the people who make the difference.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t call out our very own Janesville Farmers Market. My family rarely misses a Saturday morning. Sure, you can get produce at the grocery store. What you can’t get is the ability to shake the hand of the farmer who planted, tended and harvested your purchase. I’ve never had breakfast with a grocery store produce buyer, but I’ve had the privilege of enjoying coffee and a great meal with Tom Brain, one of my favorite vendors on Main Street who I now call a friend.
Bricks and mortar can make beauty, but they can’t create community. That’s our call.
We’ve come a long ways, and I can definitely state—we have a strong soul, Janesville.
