Local media is near and dear to my heart and it’s hard to recall a time when my days in Janesville didn’t include some form of daily local media. As a Generation X child of the 80s, a bundle of 75 papers awaited me on Beacon Hill Drive after a long day a Marshall Jr. High.
A paper route at age 12 was coveted and I was fortunate enough to live on my route. I read my parent’s copy as I folded the rest of my neighbors…I mean customers. Many of you remember the afternoon editions of The Janesville Gazette. A Sunday paper? No way. That was a day of rest for this kid.
My mornings always started with WCLO when my alarm blared at 6:00 to get ready for school. Local news at the top of the hour was how I started my day followed by sports from the late Al Fagerli. In the summer, Mom had “Talk of the Town” on during the day and I vividly remember picking up the phone one humid morning with no caller ID of course, and hearing the voice of Bob Daley on the other end as he was “Dialing for Dollars.”
Local media is and should continue to be a part of our local fabric. That’s one reason why I write, “Hello again!”
I say ‘again’ because I’ve contributed to The Gazette before. Some of you may remember a few of my daily blogs from the early 2010s. Scott Angus, former editor, gave me a username and password and let me upload as frequently as I wanted. If he had to go back and do it again I have a feeling he’d take some editorial liberty — but I enjoyed it.
I won’t be a daily regular but certainly hope to contribute on the opinion page every week or so depending on current editor Karyn Saemann’s views of my sometimes-different ways of looking at things.
I’ve been called a Janesville cheerleader. It’s a badge I proudly wear. I was born here, grew up here and I chose to raise my family in Janesville. Why not support the community you live in and love?
Yes, I am a cheerleader but I’m not a homer. Those who know me well know I ask questions. They are not “questioning” but simply questions so I can better understand the topic. I believe the questions have served me well as I’m about to enter my sixth year on the Janesville Plan Commission, and the questions definitely brought me up to speed as a current Janesville Parks and Rec Committee appointee to the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center design committee.
I look forward to contributing and I’d appreciate your feedback. If you have your own questions or just a comment feel free to drop me a note at steve.knox71@gmail.com.