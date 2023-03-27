I’ve established that I’m a life-long resident of Janesville. I was born at Mercy, received incredible pediatric care from Dr. Bostian at Riverview Clinic, and as an adult I’ve had a variety of family practice physicians all here in town.
Janesville boasts two operating hospitals and several urgent care and clinics — a rarity in a city our size. Even though my professional career has taken me outside the city limits, I never considered not having care here in town — until recently.
I, along with hundreds of other health insurance holders who live in Janesville received a letter from Quartz last summer. Quartz, a health plan insurance administrator, informed me that Mercy and Quartz decided to part ways. I called Quartz and they explained the decision came from Mercy and that effective January 2023 my family wouldn’t have an in-network rimary physician in town.
SSM isn’t a part of the network either. What was I going to do?
As troubling as the news was I felt I received a detailed explanation from Quartz. They were still trying to negotiate to keep the relationship in Janesville.
Up next — a call to Mercy. Unlike Quartz, the PR folks at Mercy didn’t craft a message for their customer care group but the outcome of the call was the same. “Sorry kid, you can’t come here unless you want an out-of-network expense.” Fifty years of care in town and that’s all I get?
Hundreds of insurance holders representing many thousands of family members all looked for new primary physician around the Janesville area at the same time. That’s a problem.
Appointment times were already months out for established patients so you can imagine how difficult it was to establish care. Beloit filled quickly so I had to take a different approach.
Thankfully, I had a group of caring individuals at work who assisted me and other employees who live in town find our next care options. Not everyone in the Mercy/Quartz network had that luxury.
After a few weeks of searching and researching my family found a plan. Our new health care routine consists of a commute. Actually, multiple commutes. If we want to see our new primary care doctor we’ll need to jump on highway 26, bypass Milton, and stop in Fort Atkinson.
Urgent care? That’s a different place. I’ll take I-39/90 to Edgerton. Not too long, but much longer than the 15 minutes it used to take me to get to the Mercy clinic or the few minutes it took to get to urgent care.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m so thankful for health care. Yet, it’s frustrating. I always tout the benefits of Janesville. It’s nearing 70,000 residents with multiple hospitals and many clinics. That’s a huge bonus.
Yet, if you don’t have the right health insurance and provider relationship you have to drive to Beloit, Edgerton, Fort Atkinson, or further for health care.
I know the answer isn’t a simple one, but why? Something is broken.