Residents recently had an opportunity to apply to fill former Janesville City Council member Jens Jorgensen’s seat, a volunteer role Jorgensen recently vacated due to a move outside Janesville. Last week, council member Jim Farrell wrote a column informing readers about the technical ins and outs of being a council member. It’s not just about the Monday meetings but so much more.

The deadline for applying has come and gone, and now it’s up to the council to make their decision. Up next for those applicants is a four-minute pitch to the council, and from there the council will narrow the field for an in-depth public interview.

While it’s only a one-year term, the one chosen will certainly have the upper hand if they run for election next spring. Rich Gruber was appointed in 2015, and he’s now in his fourth year on the council and was recently elected council president.

I’m one of the strange ones who enjoys local government. It’s where the rubber meets the road. It’s where you can give your representatives a call or email, and at least one or two will respond. I appreciated Farrell’s column. It certainly set the stage for anyone interested in taking the final year of Jorgensen’s seat.

The interview process will be an interesting one. If I were on the council, there’s one question I would ask, “What is your intent?” The definition of the position is clear. The role of a council member is defined. Those are table stakes.

But why do you want to be on city council? I’ve heard residents want to be watchdogs, they want to clear out City Hall, they want to press for a mayoral form of government. If that’s your intent, you wouldn’t get my vote. If you’re making forward-thinking votes to enhance economic development, ratify smart policy and approve prudent budgets—you’ll win.

As Farrell mentioned, it’s much more than Monday meetings. Members often wrestle with difficult issues. Poverty levels are on the rise, but should the role of council be to “fix it”? Personally, I don’t think so. I believe we have an infrastructure of nonprofits in place to address poverty. They have the professional experience and the levers available to make strides in the very near future. The council needs to have a pulse on the good and bad in our community, but it can’t fix everything.

Here’s one last important piece of advice: Don’t forget you’re one of seven volunteer bosses of our City Manager Mark Freitag. Don’t make his life miserable. Don’t micromanage. Let him, his team and our fine city employees go about their day-to-day tasks.

To the current council: Residents are looking to you to unify to give us the best council possible. Frankly, I didn’t have any doubt about this until I read recently how many votes it took to fill the council president role. Please unify and give yourselves the best option to be a successful council in 2019.

To the candidates, enjoy the process. I went through it in 2015, and even though I ended up on the wrong end, I certainly enjoyed it.