Juniors in the Janesville School District are preparing for the ACT test in a few weeks. Star testing is ongoing throughout the year at the elementary and middle schools, and then there’s Forward testing later this spring.
My head spins thinking of how our teachers have the time to prep students for tests, plan for daily lessons, gain professional development hours and, oh by the way, teach.
Yours truly was a horrible test taker. If the district counted on me for funding in the 1980s I would have brought in pennies, not dollars, to our schools. Thankfully, the amount of testing and the level of funding attached to progress was different a few decades ago.
My wife bumped into Lanny Knickerbocker at our polling place last week. Mr. Knickerbocker was my sixth-grade teacher at Harrison Elementary almost 40 years ago but he remembered me and asked my wife how I was doing. He shared that he played Little League and Babe Ruth with my Dad — and that I was a student of his decades ago. Thankfully, he didn’t mention that I was an average student, and gave him grief from time to time.
My wife shared her interaction and instantly I recalled a kind man, willing to nudge this kid — full of uncertainty — to the left when my poor instincts were to go to the right. I wasn’t the worst student, but I certainly wasn’t a prized pupil. Mr. Knickerbocker poured into his students. He poured into me. While I am certain testing was a part of his daily preparation, it was more of the life skills that I recall.
To district administrators and school board members, I know a ton of funding is tied to how well students are progressing. I understand the importance of preparation so our district gets its fair share of funding. Yet the sixth-grader in me would like to remind you that testing isn’t everything. The impromptu conversations between teachers and students sometimes last longer than that extra dollar in the next budget.
Teachers, thanks for all you do. In this world of not enough time and too much to do, please remember — tests come and go. I get it—you’re graded on your students’ progress, but take it from me. Those one-off interactions sometimes make more of a difference than raising a test score from 86 to 90. The intentional and caring conversations with students matter.
Even today, I’m still not a great test taker. However, thanks to the kind and caring teaching of Mr. Knickerbocker and others during my time in the Janesville School District, I think I’ve done alright. Thanks Lanny … I mean Mr. Knickerbocker.