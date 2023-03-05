A beautiful building was constructed more than 100 years ago at the corner of what is now West Milwaukee and River streets. First National Bank – and other variations of that financial institution – called the space home for over a century.
In the late 1970s, the unthinkable happened when the beautiful building was “modernized” and marble panels covered the stunning brick and arched windows.
A few years ago, residents got a glimpse of “what was” when a legacy project started to remove the modern and return the stately building back to its original glory. There was a vision that was clear, but a pandemic and a number of odd decisions put a halt to a project that was sure to be a catalyst to the west side of the river.
I, along with many others were disappointed the project was scrapped.
While I was disappointed I guess I didn’t look at the building through the eyes of a child. I knew Forward Foundation owned the building, and I was aware the children’s museum group was eyeing the site, but reading about the plans in Friday’s Gazette made me smile.
There’s no need for a trip to Rockford or Madison anymore.
One of the marketing bullet-points our city uses is “we’re close to Madison, Milwaukee, Rockford and Chicago.” That’s great and all but why not Janesville? Why do we need to go to those cities?
Why not create amenities – quality of life – so we don’t need to drive? Heck, I drive to Madison daily for work. The last thing I want to do is to drive again on the weekend.
My kiddos are past the children’s museum stage but I know many families who can’t wait to follow in my footsteps and say “no” to driving on the weekend and say “yes” to a children’s museum in our great city.
I’m ready for 100 W. Milwaukee St. to house a new legacy. It’s a great location at the beginning of Festival Street, next to a hotel, and across the street from some established retail.
It’s clear the group behind the capital campaign has a strong vision and I’m certain it will come together quickly. Downtown is being activated and it’s moving to the west side of the river.
I’m excited. A children’s museum, a 4-year nursing program through Edgewood College at U-Rock, and an expanded dental hygiene programs at Blackhawk Technical College. Add a few new coffee shops, niche retail and unique local restaurants getting their feet underneath themselves and we have the beginning of something great.
Maybe there’s a chance to keep some of our incredible young talent with these additional amenities that soon won’t require a trip to anywhere else but Janesville.