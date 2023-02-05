The Janesville City Council will be unveiling the finalists for city manager this week. Personally, I am hoping for laser lights, stage smoke and a stadium announcer to add some pizazz as the finalists walk in.
I know my hopes will be dashed and the standard name, rank and serial numbers will be announced and reported.
Since my theatrics need a fine tuning before prime time, I’m hoping our seven council members will look at my notes on what I’d like in the next city manager. It’s not comprehensive but these are the three table stakes in my opinion.
Decisive
The one thing I appreciated about Mark Freitag was his ability to guide, direct, decide and move forward.
Fire station 1 was a "rip the band-aid off" moment. The city dragged its feet for decades. The decision was polarizing, and in the end, it was the right decision. A few feathers were ruffled but that moment was a shift in how projects in the city were viewed.
Our next leader needs to keep this momentum going. We need to keep the projects moving and they need to move quickly. Potential businesses are requiring that and if feet drag again, the progress realized over the last decade will slow and probable opportunities will vanish – quickly.
Communicative
This is a two-fold request. With a number of key leaders exiting and retiring from City Hall during the "great resignation," communication will be key. An aging workforce with an influx of millennial and Gen Z populating the offices on Jackson Street isn’t going to be an easy venture. Yet, it will be up to the new leader to set the tone.
Be clear. Be compassionate. Be understanding. Three-to-four generations in the building at once. It’s a tough task. Communication needs to be on-point.
Not only is internal communication critical, external is as well. That means the media. An average Janesville citizen tip (mine), unless there’s an investigation, there should be no need for a freedom of information request to be filed by print, television, or radio.
This doesn’t mean you have to answer your phone each time a journalist calls but you need to be available. A lack of communication in this day and age just adds to uncertainty – justified or not.
Clear vision
I understand this is a tough one but we have a comprehensive plan that is available to help our next leader craft their vision for the city. Once this vision is realized, see all the other points I’ve listed to bring the vision to life – decisive, collaborative, communicative.
The great thing about Janesville and the surrounding area is that our new leader will have a large bench of strong leaders. My advice is pick up the phone or better yet, set a meeting for coffee at Mocha, Bodacious, Havana or a few other of our local coffee spots. A leader can’t be decisive or communicative without a clear vision.
I have several more points and if city leaders are reading – I’d love to chat. If, by chance, you’re looking for theatrics when announcing the finalists, let me know. I’m looking forward to meeting the chosen finalists – no matter how they’re introduced.