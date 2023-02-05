The Janesville City Council will be unveiling the finalists for city manager this week. Personally, I am hoping for laser lights, stage smoke and a stadium announcer to add some pizazz as the finalists walk in.

I know my hopes will be dashed and the standard name, rank and serial numbers will be announced and reported.

