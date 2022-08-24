The history of warfare has no precedent for what is happening right now in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Never before has a nuclear power plant been on the front line of a major war, and indeed a main object of the warring parties’ strategies.

How Russia, Ukraine and the rest of the world handle this moment of peril is becoming a test of how war will be waged in our time — and whether it can ever be limited.

Andreas Kluth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European politics.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you