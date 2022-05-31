During the end of August 2021, the United States witnessed the death of a dozen soldiers, numerous civilians killed and the toppling of a government all because we left Afghanistan too soon.
In February 2020, President Donald Trump entered into an agreement with the Taliban assuring a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. President Joe Biden was unable to meet the May 1 deadline, so he changed it to Aug. 1. Even with the new deadline, the Biden administration did not have enough time to organize a well-planned exit with the result being chaotic. There were advisers who advocated for a longer deadline or to remove the deadline altogether to keep stability in the country.
In an interview with a staffer from the American Legion, I was told we also went wrong in not enforcing our agreement with the Taliban and holding the Taliban accountable. Ultimately, Biden knew the United States had grown tired of fighting a war on foreign soil for 20 years, so he made the decision to move ahead with the withdrawal. The total number of U.S. troops was reduced to 2,500.
The U.S. control of Bagram Airfield was abandoned in July 2021, leaving Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport as the main point of departure for the U.S. military. Why an insecure airport was used rather than keeping the well-guarded airfield is still confusing. Thinking, consulting and planning take time. This is a lesson our government should have learned.