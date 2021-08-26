Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III declared global warming an existential threat to U.S. national security at a White House climate summit earlier this year. Using language normally applied to conventional adversaries like China and Russia, Austin described the climate crisis as “a profoundly destabilizing force for our world,” generating widespread havoc and bloodshed.
If we take his assessment at his word, the Department of Defense will have to mobilize its capabilities as if preparing for a major war—altering its priorities and operations and hardening its military bases against extreme climate effects.
This will prove no easy task. The Pentagon is the nation’s leading institutional consumer of fossil fuels and the single largest institutional producer of greenhouse gases in the world. In 2020, for example, the U.S. armed forces were responsible for approximately 52 million metric tons in carbon dioxide emissions—more than was emitted by some entire countries, such as Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.
Clearly, the U.S. cannot reduce its national greenhouse gas emissions rapidly without a sustained drive by the Pentagon to abandon carbon-based fuels in favor of renewable energy.
The benefits to America’s future—and the world’s—would be broad. But it all depends on whether the Pentagon leadership is serious about treating climate change as an existential threat and acting accordingly.
Only in recent years has the military begun to consider climate change in its operations—focusing on how this crisis affects its bases, since some of its major coastal installations are under threat from rising seas, severe storms and persistent flooding.
In recognition of these perils, the Defense Department finally identified global warming as a national security concern in 2010. That year, for the first time, the department adopted specific objectives for wide reductions in fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.
Under its Strategic Sustainability Performance Plan for 2010, the department pledged to reduce petroleum use by its nontactical vehicle fleets by 30% by 2020 relative to 2005. The plan also included the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at U.S. military installations and their energy suppliers by 34% relative to 2008.
Over the next 10 years, the department made impressive efforts to fulfill these objectives, replacing 44% of its petroleum-fueled vehicles with hybrids and all-electric cars and building massive solar arrays to generate electricity for its bases. In 2020, the Pentagon stated it reduced petroleum use by 41% relative to 2005 and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 23% relative to 2008.
But, crucially, these targets did not apply to ships, aircraft and combat vehicles—almost all of which continue to be powered by petroleum and remain a major source of greenhouse gases. Jet fuel for military planes is a huge emitter. A B-2 bomber, for example, uses 4.2 gallons of fuel to travel just one nautical mile; a single air mission puts hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
The Pentagon has yet to outline specific actions or objectives that would include far greater reductions in fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions than its 2010 sustainability plan included. Mobilization on this scale would require a major allocation of Defense funds and resources. This is not beyond the Pentagon’s capabilities, given that it was able to reduce its petroleum consumption and greenhouse gas emissions between 2010 and 2020.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, known as DARPA, could take the lead. The agency has helped develop advancements such as GPS, the internet and artificial intelligence. It recently began a program called Reefense to use reefs, natural features and engineered structures to protect 1,700 department-managed military facilities that are threatened by sea level rise and coastal flooding from increased storms and wave action.
The Defense Department now needs to go beyond preparing for the consequences of climate change to being a leader in developing broad-based technologies to reduce global warming. It has the financial resources and scientific expertise to take on this challenge. Now the order must be given.