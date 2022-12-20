KEATING_RAYMOND

Raymond J. Keating

Just ahead of the midterm elections, the Biden administration and its allies launched a last-ditch effort to shift the narrative around high gasoline prices, pointing the finger at energy companies and threatening new taxes and potential market restrictions. Unfortunately, bad politics breeds bad policies, with potentially devastating results for American businesses and consumers.

It’s a tale as old as Washington: politically motivated “solutions” may sway some, but the facts say otherwise. For example, one idea under consideration by the administration is banning gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum exports in the hope of mitigating high prices at the pump. The White House has even requested the Department of Energy to assess the possible effect of banning refined petroleum products. Further, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., introduced a bill last month that would temporarily prohibit the export of motor fuel during periods when pump prices are high.

Raymond J. Keating is the chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council. He wrote this for InsideSources.com

