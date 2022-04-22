Earth Day 2022 is overshadowed by the most recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. We are at a planetary crossroads. The gap between what needs to be done to combat climate change and what is being done is widening. The effects of global warming are unprecedented. The global average surface temperature of the planet is rising faster than at any period in human history, shifting weather patterns in unfamiliar and potentially dangerous ways.
Time after time, climate scientists burst into the room and raise the alarm. But our collective attention span is short. We ignore the warnings and quickly return to business as usual.
Still, the deniers deny and the skeptics obfuscate. They know the science and data are sound. It’s the solutions they find objectionable. Change is inevitable, but when we are asked to abandon the status quo, the fear of the unknown is inconvenient and uncomfortable.
Our solution to the climate crisis has always been and still is a wait-and-see approach. The wait is now over, and those who dare look are beginning to see—a society woefully unprepared for the changes coming our way. We have based our climate policy on the premise that the science is wrong or incomplete—but what if it’s right?
The basic tenet of environmental policy is the precautionary principle, the idea that when the stakes are so high, we can’t wait for perfect information. Better to act on the side of precaution.
The climate crisis calls into question the expansionist, extractive mindset that has governed our relationship with nature for so long. We are defined by our consumption rather than our stewardship.
Climate change isn’t the issue; it is a signal or a message telling us that our carbon-intensive lifestyles are more than the planet can absorb. That an economic system that depends on constant growth is not sustainable on a planet with limited resources.
Global climate disruption is the greatest challenge of the 21st century because it is a threat multiplier, making other problems we face much worse.
There are risks no matter what we do, but the greatest risk is to watch from the sidelines and do nothing. Climate change is no longer linear but exponential, requiring a more aggressive response.
Our most basic calling is to be good ancestors. To take the long view rather than the short-term view. To give our descendants shoulders to stand on. The choices we make or don’t make today determine what kind of ancestors we will be. Future generations will never forgive us if we give up while there is still the possibility to change course.
Bob Dylan wrote “People seldom do what they believe in. They do what is convenient, then repent.”
That course of action is risky. Physics is non-negotiable. Mother Nature doesn’t give second chances. The technological miracle we have been waiting for will likely never come.
Do we have what it takes to become good ancestors and not merely consumers?