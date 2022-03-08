I lie motionless in the early morning hours, waiting with bated breath for some prophetic clues about the day that lies ahead. Click—the sound of my radio coming on at the predetermined time, a sign that at least our vulnerable electrical grid has not been sabotaged. Next comes the news. Again I’m gobsmacked by Vladimir Putin’s reckless short-term thinking. My anxiety is shared by many.
The world watches in horror as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is livestreamed in real-time. Nations have responded in outrage and unanimity with economic sanctions designed to cripple Russia’s economy, but sanctions take time and are too often little more than symbolic. What kind of sanctions would be more effective? If we follow the money, we get some clues.
The Russian economy is pathetic, its gross domestic product less than that of Texas. Half of Russia’s budget revenues come from oil and gas exports. Putin desperately needs that revenue to maintain his oversized military.
A better way to put the squeeze on Putin’s military is to stop buying his oil and gas. But that is a problem for Europeans because they get 40% of their natural gas from Russia. That arrangement gives Putin far too much leverage over Europe. Euros are unintentionally underwriting this invasion. Putin thought he could get away with it because of Europe’s dependence on Russia’s natural gas.
Even in this country, we carefully weigh the pros and cons of boycotting the purchase of Russian oil and gas, afraid it might raise the price of gas at the pump. Americans have a thing with cheap gas, thinking it is some sort of birthright.
If you think replacing fossil fuels with cleaner alternative sources of energy is simply too much to sacrifice for some vague untold future benefit—slowing climate change—think again. The same power source that threatens climate stability also threatens geopolitical stability. It is not a coincidence that wars and conflicts across the planet are driven by fossil fuel interests. There is a connection. If we weren’t so dependent on fossil fuels, our foreign policy would be easier to manage and war less likely. Too often, we’ve made moral compromises to ensure stable supplies of fossil energy at an enormous cost of blood and treasure.
The most effective sanction would be to render Putin’s gas station obsolete by phasing out fossil fuels and replacing them with renewable sources of energy.
By ending our reliance on our fossil legacy, we would no longer be held hostage by wildly fluctuating energy prices or petro-state autocrats. It would enhance our national security and reduce the need for military spending. And then we would also enjoy the not-so-minor benefit of salvaging our ecosystem, which, as it turns out, is not an option but rather a requirement for human life.
Energizing our economies with non-fossil alternatives would require long-term thinking. As a species, our perspective favors the short term, but our survival depends on long-term thinking. We need to change our perspective.