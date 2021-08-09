I recently participated with the American Sustainable Business Council during virtual meetings with 10 members of Congress, including Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and legislative staff from offices on both sides of the aisle.
I’m working with the council because it is the leading organization representing the policy interests of responsible companies and their stakeholders. It makes the business case for policies that enable a more just, resilient and sustainable economy that works for all.
That’s why council members are urging Congress to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the bigger $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill to strengthen the middle class, address climate change, update our infrastructure, ensure income equality, and support clean water and regenerative agriculture.
For example, the council strongly advocates for national paid family and medical leave and guaranteed child care to provide working families with the support they need to participate fully in today’s economy.
Addressing climate change is another priority. The proposals would boost renewable energy sources and efficiency under a strict clean energy standard, advance electric vehicles, and modernize high-speed rail. An “electric vehicle highway” of fast-charging stations across the state, for example, would give Wisconsin a competitive “travel green” tourism advantage.
Workforce development provisions include a Climate Conservation Corps and green job training that would provide opportunities for low-income communities and communities of color. Workers at Wisconsin’s 354 clean energy supply companies would also benefit, including electricians, pipefitters, construction laborers and factory workers.
We also urged that the bills include provisions for regenerative agriculture and regional food systems that can help revitalize rural Wisconsin with more funding for conservation, research, forestry, supply chain resilience and programs that advance more equitable agriculture. Improving soil health can improve farmers’ profits per acre, improve farm resiliency during extreme weather, and reduce economic and environmental risks.
Making critical water infrastructure investments to improve access to clean water is another priority, including low-income water assistance.
Milwaukee’s position as a global water hub would be enhanced as it brings together industry, research and academia to foster new technologies and more sustainable water use. Projections show that making the necessary water infrastructure investments could bolster water-related business by $5.6 trillion over the next 20 years and create approximately 1.3 million jobs each year.
Finally, the bills provide more than $6 billion to repair and rebuild Wisconsin roads and bridges, making our transportation infrastructure more resilient and safer for all users including cyclists and pedestrians, and would help provide funding to expand broadband coverage across the state to bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural and underserved urban areas.
We can’t afford business as usual and politics as usual when it comes to building back a better Wisconsin and a more resilient economy that works for all. For the sake of Wisconsin’s future, please urge your representatives to pass both infrastructure bills currently working their way through Congress.