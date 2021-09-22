I have spent 50 years teaching college students from coast to coast and points in between, and while much has changed over those years, one thing has not: an often abysmal ignorance among my students of the less-than-glorious side of American history.
That disturbing reality slapped me across the face anew when, early this month, I asked a first-year university honors class how many had heard of the Japanese internment camps.
Given their honors status, I surmised that at least some of them would be familiar with the details: In the wake of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the federal government rounded up more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, two-thirds of them American citizens, and incarcerated them in “relocation camps,” often hastily built in desolate regions of the country and always ringed with barbed wire and guarded by federal troops.
The government gave these citizens a single week to report to detention centers, forced them to abandon their homes and businesses, and allowed them to take to the incarceration camps only what they could carry. They remained imprisoned until near the end of World War II.
Not a single student in my class professed to know anything at all about this tragic chapter in our nation’s history.
I shouldn’t have been surprised. We witness every day similar ignorance, coupled with a persistent reluctance to acknowledge our nation’s crimes.
Resistance to “The 1619 Project” abounds because it tells us what we may not wish to hear—the truth about the scope and brutality of American slavery and how it still defines the American nation. Resistance to critical race theory also abounds because it suggests that racism and white supremacy are deeply embedded in the structures of American law and culture.
Too many Americans habitually resist doing the one thing that might bring healing to a badly fractured nation—telling the truth about race and about our biases. And even as the movement to rectify such dishonesty gains ground, many resort to conspiracy theories, shifting the blame to some mysterious “other.”
The question that begs for an answer is, why? Why such ferocious resistance to the truth? The answer is at least partly rooted in the myths that Americans—especially white Americans—have told from the time of the nation’s birth.
There is a deeply rooted sense of American innocence that prevents us from making sure every student knows about the Japanese incarceration camps or the utter brutality of American slavery or the persistence of racism in American life or the near-extermination of the Native people who lived on this land before Europeans arrived.
One feature of the American sense of innocence is the way it divides so neatly along racial lines. Too few white people reflect in any critical sense on the myth of American innocence. Black people, on the other hand, have critiqued the myth unsparingly.
Mental health workers grasp the fact that the broken human psyche can never heal until the person in question rejects the lies one is tempted to tell about one’s self and embraces reality instead.
Likewise, the United States will never heal from its deep racial divide until all Americans tell the truth about race, the truth about our history and the truth about ourselves—the bad along with the good—and reject the myth that the United States is a perpetually innocent nation.