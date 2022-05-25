The need for transatlantic cooperation is greater than ever. With Russia invading Ukraine and China’s continuous economic growth ,a close alliance of the world’s liberal democracies is essential. The transatlantic relationship is not purely economic or strategic. It has many aspects.
There are historic as well as cultural ties between the two continents that are all certainly worth maintaining. While cooperation in military matters seems to be the current focus, with the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and the always present danger of Chinese aggression in Taiwan and in the South China Sea, in the long run the economic relation between the United States and the European Union will become more important again. Combined, the U.S. and the European Union make up almost 50% of the world’s gross domestic product, an economic power that, if united in their goals, is much stronger than China and can stand their ground against them.
The problems facing both the EU and the U.S. are very similar. Declining economic power, politically divided populations, radical politics, immigration from the countries to their south and how to respond to it...
Cooperation, discussions, mutual assistance and joint strategies on all these issues are what the western nations need, not a single country pursuing its policy on its own, against everyone else.