We are in the midst of a global loneliness crisis that struck long before “social distancing” entered our vernacular and our smiles were occluded by masks.
One in 5 millennials in the U.S. say they have no friends, according to a 2019 survey. Sixty percent of residents in U.S. nursing homes have no visitors. In Japan, people over 65 routinely commit crimes so they can avoid social isolation by living in jail. The problem is so acute, the United Kingdom appointed its first minister of loneliness in 2018.
This is the loneliest century humankind has ever known, but it didn’t emerge overnight. Our smartphones and particularly social media have played an integral role. So have large-scale migration to cities, the rise of a gig economy that has left many workers without a sense of workplace community, and fundamental changes to how we live.
In much of the world, people are less likely to attend a house of worship, belong to a parent-teacher association or trade union, or live with others than in the past.
The statistics seemingly know no end. In the United States, 15% of men say they have no close friends, an increase of more than 10 percentage points since 1990. In the Netherlands, almost a third of adults admit to being lonely. Three in five Brits between 18 and 34 say they feel lonely either often or sometimes. In the workplace, 40% of office workers globally say they feel lonely, and that was before we all began working from home.
Our mental health is not the only thing at stake, although loneliness is associated with increased rates of anxiety, depression and suicide. Loneliness damages our physical health, as well. Hard-wired to connect, our bodies go into a state of high alert when we are lonely—stress hormones course through our veins, our heart rate and blood pressure go up. Loneliness is worse for us than not exercising or being obese, as detrimental to our health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
Lonely workers are less motivated, less productive and more likely to quit. Research shows that people without a friend at work are seven times less likely to be engaged with their job than those who feel they have such a bond.
Employers can make a dent in our loneliness. Even small steps can yield significant dividends. For example, researchers studying firefighters in Chicago found that companies that ate together felt more bonded and performed better than those that didn’t. Corporations that provide paid days off for employees to volunteer together report similarly significant results.
And, somehow, social media has to be reined in. Its incessant siren call means ever greater disconnection from those physically around us—and ever more exposure to vitriol and abuse, which exacerbates how lonely we feel.
More generally, all levels of government must commit to massively re-fund the infrastructure of community—vital gathering places such as libraries, playgrounds and youth clubs. This may give us the best possible chance of reversing the loneliness crisis and reconnecting with one another.
Individuals also have clear roles to play. As we emerge from this prolonged period of social isolation, we can commit to making this a summer of reconnection. This means rushing less and stopping to talk more, whether to a neighbor, a postal carrier or someone who appears to be lonely. It means breaking out of our self-suffocating digital privacy bubbles and engaging with those around us, even when our default is to scroll on our phones. It means showing more gratitude to those who care for others in society and saying thank you more to our partners, our friends, our colleagues.
We inadvertently built a lonely world, but it doesn’t have to remain that way.