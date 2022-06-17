The Rev. Gilbert Mueller passed away last week.
It’s likely most of you never knew him, never heard him preach or witnessed him reach out with kindness and thoughtfulness to his family, friends and congregation. Why then, you ask, do I mention it?
“Gib,” as he liked to be called, completed a seven-year journey through Alzheimer’s disease. Gib was also my father-in-law.
I have been more fortunate than many to have had a chance to understand some of the aspects of dementia and Alzheimer’s through my station related contacts and emceeing certain events for the local Alzheimer’s association chapter.
It wasn’t enough. The cruelty of the disease is almost unbearable for loved ones. Day-by-day, for years, family and friends have no real choice but to watch the disease slowly take away memories and physical abilities. One day they know you. The next day they don’t. One day they can take nourishment. The next day they can’t. Victims of the disease slowly give back every ability they were given at birth, until they no longer have anything left. Then they leave us.
I watched this all transpire over the last seven years. Gib fought until he could not any longer, and then showed remarkable contentment with God’s plan to bring him home this way. Even though Gib was blessed with good care from everyone at Cedar Crest, my wife took on the role of caregiver for the family. I watched the toll it took on her to visit her father several times each week. It was especially difficult once her dad lost the ability to sing and pray with her.
Last week, when at last, Gib was called home and the suffering ended, my wife felt a double sense of loss. Of course, the loss of her father and the life-long encourager of her faith. But also the loss of that caregiving, which had become such a part of her life and her purpose.
I share this story not for any recognition of our personal struggles. My wife and I will be fine through the grace of God. We know that we are all dealing with individual challenges.
Instead, I share this story to give you a glimpse into how cruel dementia and Alzheimer’s are for all close to those who suffer from the disease. To encourage you to do what you can to continue the research that could ultimately result in a cure.
Through June 30, donations made in honor of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month can go twice as far (up to $150,000!) as part of a matching gift challenge. Your generous gift can help provide care and support, advance vital research and—one day—end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
I also encourage you to lend your support to this year’s Walk to end Alzheimer’s, Saturday, Sept. 24 at Palmer Park in Janesville. You can register a team right now, or make a donation on the walk website. The fastest way to the website is just to search “Walk to end Alzheimer’s Janesville 2022”.
To all the families struggling with loved ones with dementia and Alzheimer’s, know there are many of us out there who prayerfully support you and understand the challenges you face. To those who are compelled to donate or join the walk, we are grateful for your generosity. Hopefully, on a day in the not too distant future, we can all rejoice when the cure is found and the fight is over.