Checking out the US-Mexico border

Joe Biden has done so many things well -- saving Ukraine, confronting China, signing a bipartisan gun control bill. And in a week of right-wing crazytown, he stood out as a comforting keeper of stability,

But there's one thing he hasn't gotten right: curbing the chaos at the border. The problem isn't just the policies themselves, which are a mixed bag. It's the messaging. It's the air of apology when he does something real to stop illegal border crossing. He seems afraid to displease some progressives in his party who think anyone poor should get in.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you