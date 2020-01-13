Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

A light wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

A light wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.