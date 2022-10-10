Suppose you're a woman who's suffered miscarriages or has cancer and very much wants a baby. But your state's near ban on abortion lets government bureaucrats or even total strangers go after doctors who might perform one to save your life or ability to have another child.

The abortion law in Texas has added so many layers of anxiety to pregnancy that some women have decided to not get pregnant at all, according to Dr. Patrick Ramsey, head of maternal medicine at University of Texas Health, San Antonio. He says women, especially those over 35 and at risk of complications, worry that it's no longer safe to get pregnant in the state of Texas.

