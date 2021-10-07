October is a big month for our community and for the Janesville City Council. At their second meeting of this month, they will be asked to make a commitment to the oft-talked about indoor sport facility (new ice arena plus adds). The estimated price, as of 2019, is around $33 million and probably more if the plans haven’t changed. Friends of the Ice Arena have raised about $4 million and promise more.
So if the price remains the same, the city’s share is about $29 to $30 million. This comes at a time when the city says it can’t afford to borrow for street repairs for the long haul, votes to double the wheel tax and grow the storm water utility fund through added user fees to cover some of the costs.
I recently sat down with a farmer friend who was expressing regret over a recent impulse to buy a tractor. He said he is suffering from “new paint disease.” My Western friends would say that “his hat is too big for the size of his corral.” Whatever you call it, the result is the same. He didn’t think through the implications of the purchase and now regrets the results.
A couple years back I happened to be on the short end of a 6-1 vote to name Uptown Janesville as the preferred site for the new ice arena. At the time, I argued that I could not support a plan that lacked a clear picture of what was being proposed (other than two sheets of ice and a multipurpose events center), did not have an established fundraising body, did not have a firm understanding and contract from owners of the possible site and lacked a clear picture of how the city would pay for the construction, let alone cover the operational costs of this new facility.
This month the city council will be asked to authorize design development for a center and get details of a land transfer agreement from the owners of Uptown Janesville. Both are very logical steps. Unfortunately for me, that is just not enough to justify the next ask of the council.
The city is being asked to commit to design development for a dream destination project at a cost of what might be $2 million or more. What comes of that process is a better picture of what “it” will look like and an estimate of the cost. Perhaps the proponents will step up and cover this cost. But even then, shouldn’t they be able to tell me what they want me to purchase?
What that process will not tell the council or us taxpayers is how much it will cost us over the life of the borrowing. In other words, how do you pay for the upfront costs without breaking the bank?
The feasibility studies say “it” will break even after a couple of years and generate a bit of a surplus. Is that enough to cover the debt service? Not likely, given any reasonable financial analysis. I asked a couple years back in my city council days if revenue bonds were a possibility and I was told, “no.” So that pretty much rules out a purely private venture.
I am at the point of my farmer friend, perhaps—suffering the symptoms of “new paint disease” or wearing a hat too big for the size of the corral.
What is the rush? Let’s take the time to find out what it really will cost and, more importantly, how we propose to pay for this venture? Don’t get me wrong. I think the project has a lot of merit. But let’s figure out how to pay for it, particularly given the message from the city that we can’t sustain more borrowing for other assets like our roads.
What do our financial advisors suggest? What do the bond agencies have to say? And, perhaps most importantly, how does the community feel about this price tag?
I hope the council is listening. Because if the “hat fits the size of the corral,” let’s move forward.