“Where is Waldo?” or “Catch Me If You Can” or any number of children’s book titles can be applied to the current practice of the city of Janesville of playing truth or dare with the community.
To go to great efforts to announce that you will choose finalists for a key city position sets up an expectation that you will tell us who you have selected. To build the excitements or add insult to injury there are press releases and radio appearances announcing the impending announcement.
That announcement really was nothing more than you announcing you were going to announce at some later date. In media jargon that is known as a teaser. In doing the public’s business and in the worst case, that can be called obfuscation.
The state of Wisconsin has an open records law. The Freedom of information Act is contained in Wisconsin Statute 19.21, et seq and was legislated in 1982. The law grants citizens the right to access public records of Wisconsin’s government entities. It mirrors to an extent the 1966 the Freedom of Information Act at the federal level.
The difficulty lies in the process of how you decide how and when public records are released. The law provides selected instances when information can legally be withheld from the public. The answer to that question can take on legal as well as practical implications. On the legal side of the equation there can be compelling arguments that the release of information may have serious implications such as damaging reputations, or revealing negotiating strategies that would place the government in a less favorable position. On its face, completely justifiable and more importantly legally allowed.
At the same time, public officials have a legal responsibility to disclose information when it does not do unintended damage to the public interest or an individual’s right to privacy. In the current case, it can become a judgement call that leaves the public wondering what part of the story is not being told.
Process again and another example when perception becomes reality.
Is the public interest better served by withholding information to legitimate questions that your actions created? The operative phrase here is ”that your actions created.” Yes, the public will get the desired information eventually. But how you got there can raise a lot of other questions about why are you not releasing the data? If you withhold information as in this instance by labeling it potential, what else are you not prepared to disclose?
In the end, the question is a matter of good faith in fulfilling both the spirit and letter of the open records law. Hiding behind a careful choice of words, e.g., “potential”, will spell the difference between true transparency or obfuscation. When you take the time to tell the public that you will select your finalists on a given day, you create an expectation that the public will be able to see the product of your efforts on that given day, not on Wednesday next.
Richard Gruber is a founder of Common Sense Rock County and the Rock County Civics Academy.