“Where is Waldo?” or “Catch Me If You Can” or any number of children’s book titles can be applied to the current practice of the city of Janesville of playing truth or dare with the community.

To go to great efforts to announce that you will choose finalists for a key city position sets up an expectation that you will tell us who you have selected. To build the excitements or add insult to injury there are press releases and radio appearances announcing the impending announcement.

Richard Gruber is a founder of Common Sense Rock County and the Rock County Civics Academy.

