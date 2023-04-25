Sixty years ago, a Baptist minister sat in a southern jail cell and penned the most important written statement of the civil rights movement.

Months before the March on Washington, where he delivered his spellbinding “I Have a Dream” speech, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., jailed with about 50 other peaceful protesters, wrote a response to local clergy members who had chastised him for upsetting Alabama’s status quo.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you