GREALY_MARY

Mary Grealy 

The Medicare Part D prescription drug program is more popular than ever among those who use and depend on it.

The annual senior satisfaction survey commissioned by Medicare Today found that 88 percent of America’s seniors are satisfied with their Part D coverage, and virtually the same percentage say their Medicare drug plan is a great value. Despite this, lawmakers seem determined to transform this program and, in so doing, undermine the foundational elements that have given millions of seniors and Medicare beneficiaries with disabilities affordable access to the medicines they need.

Mary Grealy is the president of the Healthcare Leadership Council, a coalition of chief executives of the nation’s leading healthcare companies and organizations. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

